A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: Located in the colonial district of an American city, this project consists of three main elements: a set of reconstructed 18th-century commercial buildings, an underground museum dedicated to a central figure in the American Revolution, and the sculptural steel outline of a house. The architect arrived at the “ghost house” concept after realizing that no documentation existed of the house that once stood on the site.

Last month's answer: The Penguin Pool at the London Zoo was designed by Berthold Lubetkin and his firm, the Tecton Group, and was completed in 1934. A landmark of British Modernism, it was also the start of a fruitful collaboration between the Tbilisi-born architect and the young engineer Ove Arup, who was responsible for achieving the remarkably long spans of the two curved ramps.