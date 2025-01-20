✕

Function and style lend these small products big impact.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

XE360

Schlage’s next-generation wireless locks are created specifically for multifamily properties, delivering mobile-ready credential support in a sleek, modern design with levers and finishes that work with other Schlage products. LED indicators and a concealed key override add extra layers of security.

commercial.schlage.com

Plus

The first line from Brooklyn-based Goux Studio is a series of aluminum objects—wall-mounted night stands, shelves, hooks, planters—all designed around the same plus-shape extrusion. Add-ons in stainless steel, hardwood, and marble extend the collection’s functionality and use.

gouxstudio.com

Hey

This group of minimalist brass handles for windows and doors from Manital has a hot-forged base with a keyhole-like side profile and incorporates intricate lever ornamentation. The collection comes in a variety of styles and finishes, making it suitable for both commercial and residential use.

manital.com

CLX3300

Corbin Russwin’s latest cylindrical lock includes six customizable status indicator windows—available for the inside, outside, or both sides of the door—for maximum control over privacy and security. Its well-crafted body exceeds Grade 1 standards for durability in high-traffic areas.

corbinrusswin.com

Terrace

Terrace is one of four home-hardware collections resulting from a collaboration between Brandt Collective and Copenhagen-based Norm Architects. It takes inspiration from classical Rome and Art Deco architectural elements, turning utilitarian objects like handles and pulls into striking statement pieces.

brandtcollective.com