These innovative HVAC solutions offer optimized thermal comfort, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced ease-of-use.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Air and AirEase Pro Series

The Pro Series offerings from the Armstrong Air and AirEase brands of HVAC Solutions, including heat pump units and air conditioners, have been reimagined and relaunched in newly designed cabinets to accommodate the transition to low global-warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. In addition to reducing the impact of greenhouse gases, Pro Series features include proprietary corrosion-protection technology, personalized temperature control, enhanced efficiency, and quiet operation.

armstrongair.com

Duct-Sizing Calculator App

Developed by global engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group, this free-to-download app, initially launched as “the Ductulator,” takes the guesswork out of ductwork sizing by enabling users to accurately calculate the optimal friction loss and air-flow velocity for HVAC systems in design. Based on equations and recommendations published by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, ensures precision and energy efficiency.

syska.com

Underfloor Price Fan Column

Ideal for office spaces seeking to maximize usable floor space and showcase an open or detailed ceiling, this compact vertical fan unit is designed to discharge into a raised-access floor plenum. Capable of reducing the size of a mechanical room by 30% or more, compared to compartmental units, the fan requires only 8" access-floor height and provides both improved indoor air quality and energy savings, among other benefits, compared to traditional systems.

priceindustries.com

Simplicity Gas Combi Boiler

With an annual fuel-utilization efficiency rating (AFUE) of 95%, this Bluetooth-enabled combination gas boiler for residential applications can provide both heating and domestic hot water or operate as a heat-only boiler. Available in three sizes, the unit features intuitive touchscreen controls, an insulated stainless-steel fire-tube heat exchanger, a removable polypropylene collector base, and an air-inlet silencer that keeps things humming at a hushed level.

weil-mclain.com

Trane / Mitsubishi Electric HVRF

The only all-electric hybrid-variable-refrigerant flow (HVRF) product line currently available on the market now offers two newly launched families of indoor units, including ceiling cassettes and wall-mounted options. All featuring a hydronic coil, the units harness a unique two-pipe system that combines the advantages of VRF and hydronic chillers into a heat pump capable of both heating or cooling, while reducing refrigerants in the overall system.

trane.com