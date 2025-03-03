Heatherwick Studio partner Mat Cash joins Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast to discuss how New York’s Little Island came to be, the impact of experiential design, and the London-based firm’s emphasis on beauty.

- Mat Cash “Most people that visit buildings haven’t gone to architectural school—and they have no idea what the architect is trying to say. They're just kind of like: ‘Is it nice? Do I enjoy being there? Is it interesting? Does it touch me emotionally?’ All they have are their own eyes and an emotional response to wherever they've been. And that’s true of every project.”

