Heatherwick Studio partner Mat Cash joins Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast to discuss how New York’s Little Island came to be, the impact of experiential design, and the London-based firm’s emphasis on beauty.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.