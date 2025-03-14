March 2025: Dates and Events

RECORD’s monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Stone in Landscape Architecture: A Sensory Journey

New York

March 20–June 13, 2025

ABC Stone presents an immersive exhibition exploring stone's transformative role in landscape design through five distinctive vignettes created by leading firms including LaGuardia Design Group, Oehme van Sweden, and Design Workshop. Each 350-square-foot installation showcases a single stone species as its centerpiece, demonstrating how this elemental material can shape and enhance our sensory experience of landscapes. Interactive elements, including VR stations, invite visitors to experience stone's versatility in contemporary landscape architecture, while companion programming features panel discussions with the featured designers. On view at ABC Stone’s exhibition space in Brooklyn, the show is supported by the New York chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. See aslany.org.

New Practices New York 2025: Voice

New York

May 8–September 2, 2025

The Center for Architecture presents an exhibition showcasing winners of the biennial New Practices New York competition, which celebrates innovative architecture and design firms established in New York City within the past 12 years. The competition, organized by the AIANY New Practices Committee since 2006, features a distinguished jury including Alice Grandoit-Šutka, Kim Yao, Chris Leong, Jaffer Kolb, and Beatrice Galilee. See centerforarchitecture.org.

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Persistence of Hand Drawing: Interior Rendering Today

New York

Through April 27, 2025

The New York School of Interior Design (NYSID) presents an exhibition examining the enduring practice of hand-drawn architectural renderings in an era dominated by digital imagery. Curated by design historians Donald Albrecht and Thomas Mellins, it showcases work from 12 leading New York–based architects and designers, including Mita Corsini Bland and Marshall Brown, paired with historical drawings from the NYSID Archive. See nysid.edu.

Park Avenue Apartment by Peter Pennoyer Architects, watercolorist Genevieve Irwin. Image courtesy NYSID

Marcel Broodthaers: The Architect is Absent

Brussels

Through June 29, 2025

CIVA presents an exhibition examining Belgian artist Marcel Broodthaers’s complex relationship with architecture and urban space during the pivotal decade of 1957–1967. Centered on his first exhibited artwork, Monument Public nº4 (1963), the show reveals how the built environment of postwar Brussels shaped the architect’s artistic practice. On display are archival materials—including newspapers, photographs, and publications—that document his work, life, and collaborations with prominent figures of Modernism like architect Constantin Brodzki, artist-designer Corneille Hannoset, and poet-architect Pierre Puttemans. See civa.brussels.

Restless Architecture: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Milan

Through March 16, 2025

MAXXI presents an exhibition, designed and curated by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, examining architecture from the 1930s to the present that adapts, reconfigures, and responds to changing conditions. Organized around four key principles—mobility, adaptability, operability, and ecodynamism—the show explores projects that challenge architecture’s traditional static nature, including works by Hans Hollein, Kisho Kurokawa, Rem Koolhaas, and Archigram, in addition to the Zaha Hadid–designed museum itself. Conventional architectural models, drawings and photographs are supplemented with newly commissioned kinetic models, full-scale mock-ups, experimental prototypes, and video installations. See maxxi.art.

Do Not Try to Remember

San Francisco

Through August 8, 2025

The Center for Architecture + Design presents an exhibition exploring the radical legacy of architects trained at the University of Oklahoma. Rejecting European, Modernist conventions, American School practitioners like Violeta Autumn, Mickey Muennig, and Donald MacDonald established practices in the San Francisco Bay Area, which made an ideal laboratory for their organic, individualistic approach to design. Through archival materials and documentation, the exhibition traces how these architects translated Bruce Goff’s revolutionary pedagogy into built works that continue to inform contemporary architectural discourse. See cadsf.org.



3 Site plan of Two Worlds (1980), by Donald MacDonald (1); rendering of Post Ranch In (1987) by G.K. “Mickey” Muennig (2); interior rendering of the Barbour Residence (1965) by John Marsh Davis.Images courtesy American School Archive, University of Oklahoma Libraries.

Nakagin and Kiyotomo: Architectural Icons from Tokyo, 1970s–1980s

Hong Kong

Through February 28, 2026

Tokyo's Nakagin Capsule Tower (1972), which was demolished in 2022. Photo © Tomio Ohashi

M+ Museum presents an exhibition examining two landmark works of Tokyo architecture. Kurokawa Kisho's Nakagin Capsule Tower (1972) and Kuramata Shiro's Kiyotomo sushi bar (1988) encapsulated the refined lifestyle of Japan's urban professionals during an era of economic optimism. Featuring M+'s meticulously restored Nakagin Unit A806 , the exhibition explores how Kurokawa's Metabolist vision of replaceable living capsules and Kuramata's sensual interior spaces responded to evolving urban and social context. Through architectural models, photographs, and immersive installations, visitors can experience these influential works—the former now demolished, the latter among the few preserved commercial interiors of its era. See mplus.org.hk







2 Installation view of restored Nakagin Capsule Tower Unit (1); interior of Kiyomoto sushi bar (2). Photos © Dan Leung/M+ (1); Lok Cheng/M+ (2)

Events

Salone del Mobile

Milan

April 8–13, 2025

The largest international design fair and trade show convenes for its 63rd edition at Fiera Milano. The 2025 event, which will showcase products over 2,000 exhibitors, will include the biennial Euroluce lighting exhibition. See salonemilano.it.

Competitions

2025 RAMSA Fellowship

Deadline: March 26, 2025

The RAMSA Fellowship is a $15,000 prize awarded annually to graduate students for travel and research. Robert A.M. Stern Architects announces its 13th annual fellowship supporting architectural research through travel. The award, open to penultimate-year graduate students at NAAB-accredited programs, enables deep exploration of how tradition informs architectural innovation. Past fellows have investigated diverse topics from Egyptian mudbrick construction to Sicilian industrial heritage, with the option of a funded two-week residency at RAMSA’s New York office to develop their research. Selected fellows present their findings to the firm the following spring. See ramsa.com/fellowship.

