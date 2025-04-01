Record Interiors 2025

RECORD turns its attention to interiors with an eclectic selection of projects—they range from a 5-star hotel to a hospital cafeteria—that showcase sophisticated and complex design solutions. In addition to the hotel (a historic Roman palazzo transformed into the Romeo Collection’s latest luxurious property) and a notably non-institutional-feeling food hall at the University of Chicago, featured interiors include: an Austin residential tower where the handsomely appointed lobby and amenity spaces nod to the local geology; a Midtown Manhattan office space given a post-pandemic punch-up with expanses of glass, rich materials, and glowing halos of illumination; an upscale kosher eatery from a celebrated Tel Aviv chef where casual Mediterranean elegance is transported to a former West Palm Beach garage; a bright and open San Francisco office that plays up the building’s past life as a liquor depot; and a restaurant in Northern Italy’s Veneto that tastefully experiments with heritage, craft, and cuisine.