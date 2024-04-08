In April, RECORD steps into a quintet of distinctive—and uniquely challenging to execute—interiors, some of them housed within architectural landmarks that for decades have helped to define their respective cities. They include Gensler’s new San Francisco offices at a historic 1892 building designed by Daniel Burnham; a revamped private residence perched 84 stories up in a Modernist Chicago skyscraper, once the city’s tallest; tastefully updated common areas, including lower-level lobbies and lounges, at an Eero Saarinen office tower—the only one designed by the legendary architect— in Midtown Manhattan; a once-disjointed art school library unified by a two-floor revamp within a 1902 mid-rise in Chicago’s Loop; and, in a league of its own, an appropriately otherworldly training center for space tourists located just outside the improbably named New Mexico outpost of Truth or Consequences.