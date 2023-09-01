While last year’s RECORD Interiors issue set its sights squarely on North America, for 2023 we’ve selected a truly global assortment of projects that celebrates bold gestures and delicate details: a Stockholm concert hall that achieves aural perfection, a richly reimagined 1970s-era São Paulo apartment, a tailor-made Shanghai fashion boutique, a Bulgari-branded Roman hotel with imperial flair, and a café-slash-gallery tucked away in London's storied Claridge’s that showcases the signature pared-down elegance of its designer. Closer to home, we visit a lively Guadalajara eatery anchored by a communal table, a midcentury-inspired amenities suite at a Manhattan office tower, and AIA San Francisco’s inviting new headquarters in the historic Hallidie Building.