Kitchen & Bath 2025

In Brooklyn, Ben Herzog Architect Revamps a Traditional House for a Young Family

Brooklyn

By Matthew Marani
Ditmas Park Renovation

The Ditmas Park renovation kitchen includes a banquette. Photo © Brett Beyer

April 17, 2025

Architects & Firms

Ben Herzog Architect
Image in modal.

New York’s Ditmas Park neighborhood is about as close as one can get to suburban living in Brooklyn. The area, with its century-old Queen Anne and Colonial Revival detached houses and their idyllic front lawns and rear yards, contrasts sharply with the rowhouses and apartment buildings synonymous with the borough. Restoring historic houses, with their original if fading millwork and flooring, among other finishes, is a labor of love (and patience); Brooklyn-based firm Ben Herzog Architect (BHA) has established a particular expertise in the vagaries of doing so. In 2020, the office was contacted by a couple, with two young children, who sought to renovate one such three-story property in the neighborhood. The brief called for remodeling the kitchen and bathrooms, restoring original wood elements and adding new millwork and finishes (designed in kind), and upgrading mechanical and electrical systems.

The primary entrance of the house, built in 1903, faces west and opens to a wood-paneled entrance foyer that, in its old-fashioned charm, appears nearly untouched by time. “The clients jokingly complain that, at first glance, many of their guests have difficulty distinguishing between new and old and often comment, ‘But that was already there, right?’” notes BHA project manager Jeremy Vealey. The foyer unfolds to the living and dining rooms through heavy sliding wood doors and, toward the rear of the lot, to the remodeled kitchen and pantry.

Ditmas Park Renovation.

Bathrooms include millwork. Photo © Brett Beyer, click to enlarge.

The existing oddly arranged kitchen was partially occupied by a small bathroom, with a shower, accessed via a stair landing adjacent to the kitchen; it had a stove hooked up at an oblique angle, and an abundance of faux-granite countertops—all now completely ripped out. On the same site, the design team recentered the room on a custom-fabricated oak kitchen island, with the stove placed squarely on the south wall, where it is backed by handmade glazed white tiles. Cabinetry, painted a smoky blue and fitted with unlacquered brass knobs, encircles the space, and white quartzite surfacing has replaced the ersatz stone. The newfound openness of the kitchen provided the design team space for a small powder room to the south and an informal dining banquette tucked against the north wall, where the family enjoys casual meals, with access to a deck overlooking the rear yard.

Ditmas Park Renovation.

Cabinetry is painted a smokey blue. Photo © Brett Beyer

Ditmas Park Renovation.

Bathrooms feature tile mosaics. Photo © Brett Beyer

The bathrooms on the second and third floors were designed, according to BHA, to feel as if they had always been there. That effect is achieved with custom mosaic floor tiling, polished chrome and retro hardware—like a clawfoot tub in the primary bathroom—and additional wood cabinetry and paneling. Removing the full bathroom in the kitchen afforded space for a secondary stairwell, hidden behind a mirror door, that leads to a sunroom like a tree house on the second floor.

The renovation was largely completed over a year ago, but the clients are planning additional projects for the years ahead, including overhauling the garage in the backyard and restoring the building exterior. In the meantime, the home will offer the young family room to grow, and their own slice of quasi-suburban living in the center of Brooklyn.

Click graphic to enlarge

Ditmas Park Renovation.
Credits

Architect:
Ben Herzog Architect — Ben Herzog, principal; Jeremy Vealey, project architect; Alex Hornbuckle, project designer; Julia Conti, interior designer

Engineers:
Bendix Engineering (m/e/p); Celin Munoz Consulting Engineer (structural)

General Contractor:
Wild Stone

Client:
Withheld

Size:
3,730 square feet

Cost:
Withheld

Completion Date:
September 2023

 

Sources

Doors:
Norwood Doors and Portes Milette

Hardware:
House of Antique Hardware; Emtek (cellar)

Interior Finishes:
NYC Professional Millwork; Benjamin Moore (paints and stains); ABC Stone (solid surfacing); Fireclay, Cle Tile, Heritage Tile (floor and wall tile)

Plumbing:
Kohler (toilets); Vintage Tub & Bath

 

KEYWORDS: Brooklyn modern residential architecture New York City restoration

Matthew marani

Matthew Marani is Special Sections Editor at Architectural Record. Previously, he served as Program Manager at The Architect’s Newspaper and has several years of experience as a freelance writer specializing in urban planning, historic preservation, and architectural technology. Matthew is a born and raised New Yorker and holds an MSc in Architectural Conservation from the University of Edinburgh.

