In Brooklyn, Ben Herzog Architect Revamps a Traditional House for a Young Family

New York’s Ditmas Park neighborhood is about as close as one can get to suburban living in Brooklyn. The area, with its century-old Queen Anne and Colonial Revival detached houses and their idyllic front lawns and rear yards, contrasts sharply with the rowhouses and apartment buildings synonymous with the borough. Restoring historic houses, with their original if fading millwork and flooring, among other finishes, is a labor of love (and patience); Brooklyn-based firm Ben Herzog Architect (BHA) has established a particular expertise in the vagaries of doing so. In 2020, the office was contacted by a couple, with two young children, who sought to renovate one such three-story property in the neighborhood. The brief called for remodeling the kitchen and bathrooms, restoring original wood elements and adding new millwork and finishes (designed in kind), and upgrading mechanical and electrical systems.

The primary entrance of the house, built in 1903, faces west and opens to a wood-paneled entrance foyer that, in its old-fashioned charm, appears nearly untouched by time. “The clients jokingly complain that, at first glance, many of their guests have difficulty distinguishing between new and old and often comment, ‘But that was already there, right?’” notes BHA project manager Jeremy Vealey. The foyer unfolds to the living and dining rooms through heavy sliding wood doors and, toward the rear of the lot, to the remodeled kitchen and pantry.