Murdock Solon Architects Creates a Homey Haven for a Video Editing Studio’s New York Office

✕

Designing post-production studios has become a specialty for Murdock Solon Architects. Over the last 15 years, it has done nearly a dozen boutique facilities for video- and sound-editing companies, with a few more in progress. While each is unique, one commonality is they feel more like high-end residential spaces than corporate offices. Workspaces balance comfort and utility; daylight is prioritized, and the overall vibe is warm and mellow, not cold and sterile. Central to the plans—literally and experientially—are communal gathering spaces.

California-based Cabin Edit’s 5,000-square-foot space in New York, on the top level of a gut-renovated five-floor loft building in SoHo, showcases Murdock Solon’s approach. The work happens in smartly furnished edit bays and offices, located along the perimeter to accommodate privacy—the company handles sensitive, high-profile video content, like Super Bowl commercials. But the heart is the café-like lounge, defined by a walnut-framed partition with rattan caning and comprising three small booths and two round tables, and the generous kitchen oriented around a large travertine-topped island. (Steps away is a slightly smaller dining spot.)