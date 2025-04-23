Studios Architecture Plants a High-End Amenity Space in Midtown Manhattan

✕

When the Durst Organization began a top-to-bottom reimagining of 825 Third Avenue in 2019, it knew amenities would be crucial to luring—and retaining—corporate tenants. The 40-story office tower, designed by Emery Roth & Sons and completed in 1969, is located on a utilitarian stretch of Midtown Manhattan where it’s tough to detect a sense of community. Fostering one inside the building — through shared social areas, food and beverage offerings, and the like — became key to the project’s overall value proposition, especially after the pandemic.

Accomplishing that, though, meant bucking expectation twice over. Durst wanted these tenant-pleasing offerings located above ground rather than in some subterranean space. And that meant allocating arguably the most attractive level in the tower for the experience. The 12th floor is the only one with a terrace, which wraps the east, west, and south sides of the tower. Such outdoor real estate is a premium in New York commercial properties, and it could have commanded premium rent. Instead, Durst committed to using it for high-end amenities accessible to the entire building. The result—designed by the New York-based practice Studios Architecture and opened in October 2024—is an inviting, daylight-flooded revelation for any office denizen accustomed to fluorescent-lit, underground gyms and cafeterias. “One of the things we see in a lot of amenities is they’re relatively moody and sometimes dark,” says Studios principal David Burns. “This is very different.”