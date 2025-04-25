Featured Houses
Kvartshuset by Studio Lebisch
Skäret, Sweden
Location: Skäret, Skåne County, Sweden
Project size: 1,200 square feet
Program: The Kvartshuset (Quartz House) is positioned on a natural site in southern Sweden and built entirely of mass timber, with a design inspired by the rock formations of the Kullaberg region, in northwestern Skåne. Through careful placement in its environment, the interior space is in constant dialogue with the exterior.
