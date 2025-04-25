Residential ArchitectureFeatured Houses

Kvartshuset by Studio Lebisch

Skäret, Sweden

By RECORD Editors
Photo © Andrea Singer

April 25, 2025

Architects & Firms

Studio Lebisch
Location: Skäret, Skåne County, Sweden
Project size: 1,200 square feet

Program: The Kvartshuset (Quartz House) is positioned on a natural site in southern Sweden and built entirely of mass timber, with a design inspired by the rock formations of the Kullaberg region, in northwestern Skåne. Through careful placement in its environment, the interior space is in constant dialogue with the exterior.

Design Solution: Before construction began, architects Andreas and Anna Lebisch camped on the plot in a large teepee. When they began designing their new summer house, they had a better understanding of would fit with their wild natural site: a hexagonal structure made up of no less than 111 different panels in solid timber, each with its unique size and geometry. And rather than blasting on-site bedrock, the foundation was adapted to make the house feel like an extension of the protruding rock that has pushed up through the local Skåne soil.

The couple drew inspiration from crystalline formations in the bedrock that characterizes Kullaberg. Just like the rocks of the region, the house has both a clear geometry and an organic asymmetry. After experimenting with 3D and cardboard models, Andreas created a perfect whole from the precision-cut building elements of cross-glued spruce. Despite the irregularity of the multi-sided polygon, the floor plan is both functional and efficient. It is also dizzying—the ceiling of the main living space is almost 26 feet high and the openness between the planes creates dramatic height differences.

Throughout the process, landscape architect Anna carefully ensured that the site would retain its wild character and that the house Andreas designed would blend into the environment as much as possible. Considering the structure’s uncompromising shape, the result is a surprising harmony between the building and its surroundings.

Photos © Andrea Singer

Structure and Materials: The facade is completely covered in untreated wood panels, which over time take on the same gray shade as the granite surrounding the house. The cast slab concrete is sanded and used as floor material on the ground level. The house’s structure and frame are solid wood, while the roof, exterior walls, floors and load-bearing interior walls are composed of prefabricated cross-laminated timber elements. By doubling the usual thickness of the CLT walls, the need to insulate or seal the shell further is eliminated, resulting in a modern version of a log house.

Additional Information
Completion date: November 2021
Site size: .77 acres
Total construction cost: $340,000
Client/Owner: Anna and Andreas Lebisch

Photos © Andrea Singer

Images courtesy Studio Lebisch; click to enlarge

Credits

Architect
Andreas Lebisch, architect
Anna Lebisch, landscape architect
+46 76 145 39 44
www.studiolebisch.com

Engineers
Structural: Sweco Finland

General contractor
Venhagen Bygg

Photographer
Andrea Singer

Specifications

Structural System
The structure and shape of the house are constructed using mass timber, or prefabricated cross-laminated timber elements (CLT) manufactured by CLT Profi (Latvia).

Exterior Cladding
Wood: Untreated spruce panels

Roofing
Other roofing: Untreated spruce panels

Windows
Wood frame: Hajom

Doors
Wood doors: Hajom
Sliding doors: Hajom

Interior Finishes
Solid surfacing: CLT visible panels (floors, walls and ceilings), white translucent glaze paint

Furnishings
Fixed seating: Self-designed and built-in sofa
Tables: Self-designed dining table
Other furniture: Self-designed and built-in beds

Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: John Glew
Exterior: LED light strips built into the shadow gap of exterior glazing
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Plejd steered light system

