AIA Announces Winners of 2020 Architecture Awards
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the recipients of its 2020 Architecture Awards. This year, the eight winning projects—all designed U.S. architects and completed since January 1, 2014—exemplify “the best contemporary architecture and highlights the many ways buildings and spaces can improve lives.” A jury of nine architects and design professionals selected the winners, which each convey a sense of place, purpose, history, and environmental sustainability.
- Calgary Central Library in Calgary, Alberta, by Snøhetta and DIALOG
- Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2 in Mumbai by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
- Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship in Chicago by John Ronan Architects
- Floral Court in London by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
- Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland, by Thomas Phifer and Partners
- Jishou Art Museum in Jishou, China, by ATELIER FCJZ
- Minnesota State Capitol Restoration in St. Paul by HGA
- Tivoli Hjørnet in Copenhagen by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
The awards will be conferred at the AIA's annual conference in May in Los Angeles.