AIA Announces Winners of 2020 Architecture Awards

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the recipients of its 2020 Architecture Awards. This year, the eight winning projects—all designed U.S. architects and completed since January 1, 2014—exemplify “the best contemporary architecture and highlights the many ways buildings and spaces can improve lives.” A jury of nine architects and design professionals selected the winners, which each convey a sense of place, purpose, history, and environmental sustainability.

The awards will be conferred at the AIA's annual conference in May in Los Angeles.