The American Institute of Architects (AIA) today announced 11 projects as the winners of its 2022 Architecture Awards. Spanning from the modernization of Seattle’s Space Needle to a high school in suburban Massachusetts to the new U.S. embassy in London, the winners represent a variety of projects completed by U.S.-licensed architects since 2016. The projects were selected by a jury of nine design professionals, and, according to a release issued by the AIA, demonstrate “the many ways buildings and spaces can improve lives.”
Most of the winning projects have been covered in depth by RECORD. Links to previous coverage can be found below:
- Andlinger Center for Energy & the Environment at Princeton University by Todd Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners
- Billerica Memorial High School in Massachusetts by Perkins&Will
- The Century Project, a renovation of Seattle's iconic Space Needle by Olson Kundig
- EskewDumezRipple's Home Building at the Thaden School in Bentonville, Arkansaw
- Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design by Miller Hull Partnership in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent on Georgia Tech's campus in Atlanta
- Marine Education Center at the University of Southern Mississippi by Lake|Flato Architects in collaboration with Unabridged Architecture
- Menil Drawing Institute in Houston, Texas by Johnston Marklee
- The Owsley Brown II History Center in Louisville, Kentucky by de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
- Richard Olmstead Campus in Buffalo, New York by Deborah Berke Partners with Flynn Battaglia and Goody Clancy
- The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan by Diller Scofido + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group
- U.S. Embassy in London by KieranTimberlake