The American Institute of Architects (AIA) today announced 11 projects as the winners of its 2022 Architecture Awards. Spanning from the modernization of Seattle’s Space Needle to a high school in suburban Massachusetts to the new U.S. embassy in London, the winners represent a variety of projects completed by U.S.-licensed architects since 2016. The projects were selected by a jury of nine design professionals, and, according to a release issued by the AIA, demonstrate “the many ways buildings and spaces can improve lives.”

Most of the winning projects have been covered in depth by RECORD. Links to previous coverage can be found below: