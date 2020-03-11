New Metal Cladding for Spring 2020

These durable metal facade systems add weather protection and unique visual interest to exterior elevations. Read about new products by Chemetal, Alucobond, Banker Wire, Linetec, and Kaynemaile.

Moving to Mood

This aluminum cladding line features Chemetal’s new darker finishes, developed to mimic weathered industrial building skins. To create the patterns, aluminum sheets are dipped in a proprietary solution, then brushed by hand with a grinder to create linear variations. Less expensive and easier to install than steel, Moving to Mood comes in 4' x 8' panels and can be fabricated with woodworking equipment.

chemetal.com

Alucobond Plus

The composite aluminum that clads this mixed-use building was engineered with both low maintenance and safety in mind. Each Alucobond Plus panel consists of two ultrathin aluminum sheets bonded to a fire-retardant core. Available in standard widths of 50" and 62", the material is offered in a vast range of finishes and colors.

alucobondusa.com

SZ-14

Among the latest offerings from architectural wire-mesh manufacturer Banker Wire, SZ-14 is a pattern that features flat metal ribbons woven through round wires to make a contemporary composition. Recom­mended for ­cladding, enclosures, decorative screens, and railing infill, the mesh can be fabricated in raw steel, bronze, or brass with a plated or powder-coated finish.

bankerwire.com

Bordeaux Anodize

An extension of the durable anodized finishes Linetec offers on its aluminum facade systems, Bordeaux Anodize features a maintenance-free hue that resists fading, abrasion, salt stains, corrosion, and patination. Panels are coated in a three-step electrolytic coloring process. The finish can be specified across the company’s lines of aluminum architectural elements.

linetec.com

Kaynemaile Mesh

What appears to be wire mesh is actually a durable polycarbonate screen, engineered by Australian manufacturer Kaynemaile. The lightweight impact-resistant material is stretched over a ­stainless-steel tube frame, which is installed on an anodized aluminum track. The rainscreen system can be specified for the cladding of concrete, steel, or timber-frame structures.

kaynemaile.com