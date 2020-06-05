UVA Community Remembers George Floyd in Gathering at Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

On Friday, June 5, members of the University of Virginia (UVA) community gathered at the institution's new Memorial to Enslaved Laborers to remember George Floyd, the Black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Demonstrators kneeled in silence for almost 9 minutes—the length of time that the former Minneapolis police officer, who has been charged with murder, kneeled on Floyd's neck.

Boston-based architecture firm Höweler + Yoon collaborated with artist Eto Otitigbe; architect, educator, and activist Mabel O. Wilson (who was one of RECORD's 2019 Women in Design award winners); UVA professor Frank Dukes; and landscape architect Gregg Bleam, to design a structure memorializing the enslaved laborers who built UVA's campus. Originally slated to be unveiled on May 8, a new inauguration date has yet to be announced.

Regardless, many have gathered at the Memorial in recent days, "calling for justice at a site remembering years of injustice," writes UVA's Sanjay Suchak.

Attendees affiliated with UVA Health wore white coats, signifying their support of the "White Coats for Black Lives" movement, which works to eliminate racial bias in the practice of medicine, and recognizes racism as a threat to the health and well-being of people of color.