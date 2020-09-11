SHoP Architects designed 335 Madison, a coworking tech campus in Midtown Manhattan, to feel decidedly “not techy,” says SHoP founding partner Corie Sharples. To achieve this, the New York–based firm has completed several phases of a seven-story interior renovation of the building. In 1913, this was the site of the Biltmore Hotel but was replaced by a bank headquarters. SHoP’s aim is to make its public area evoke a “grand, old hotel lobby” again, with a soaring 30-foot atrium, using warm, rich materials such as wood and marble “to erase that corporate bank feeling,” explains Sharples. Common areas and amenities on the main levels, including retail, a café and bar, and a fitness studio are open to the public (or will be again, post-Covid-19). SHoP also expanded the entryways at street level to make the public spaces “more welcoming, accessible, and visible,” especially to commuters passing through the adjacent Grand Central Terminal, says Sharples.
Snapshot: 335 Madison by SHoP Architects
New York
September 11, 2020
