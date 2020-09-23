✕

Location: Colinas de San Javier, Mexico

Project size: 12,600 square feet

Program: The clients wanted a five-bedroom house with pool on a five-acre site, near Guadalajara.

Solution: Because of the uneven topography of the site, along with a mandate to keep the 65-foot-tall Araucaria tree in the front yard, the architects partially submerged the two-level house in the property. Also to make the structure less visible from the street, they enclosed the the arrival area with concrete walls. After entering the house, visitors find a courtyard separates the living area from the dining and kitchen spaces. These in turn open up to the terrace, the rear garden and pool. A dramatic open stair leads to the second level, where bedrooms are clustered, and a terrace provides easily accessible outdoor space.

Construction and materials: The concrete structure is supplemented by Vierendeel metal trusses on the upper level. Black aluminum, tempered glass, and tornillo wood are also used for exterior cladding.

Additional Information

Gross Site Size: Five acres

Photo © Lorena Darquea, click to enlarge. Photo © Lorena Darquea Photo © Lorena Darquea Photo © Lorena Darquea Photo © Lorena Darquea Photo © Lorena Darquea Photo © Lorena Darquea

Click plans to enlarge. Images courtesy Andrés Escobar Arquitectos

Click elevation & sections to enlarge. Images courtesy Andrés Escobar Arquitectos