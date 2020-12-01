✕

Architectural Record presents the best carpet, porcelain, and resilient flooring of the year.

Empower Rigid Core Flooring

Comprised of Armstrong’s innovative Reinforced Mineral Core, this wood- and stone-simulating vinyl offers comfort and stability with waterproof performance. Its wear layer features Diamond 10 coating for scratch and stain resistance, while an acoustic underlayment helps dampen sound.

armstrongflooring.com

Sonata Elements

Inspired by modular carpet tiles, this 18" x 36" LVT plank collection presents a dimensional, striated, textile aesthetic for commercial environments. The series features five allover-striated designs, 10 colorways, and an aluminum oxide surface treatment that enhances scratch and stain resistance. It can be used to create visual cues such as wayfinding and physical distancing.

american-biltrite.com

“I had a hard time believing this wasn’t carpet—one can only imagine the surprise of first stepping onto it. This is a fun alternative if you’re interested in carpet but feel the performance of vinyl is better for the project.”

RevoTile

This porcelain-tile floating-floor system doesn’t require mortar, cutting installation times significantly—it requires just an acoustic underlayment and grouting. RevoTile realistically mimics the look of 26 stone, marble, wood, and concrete textures and colors, with details such as unique veining and wood grains.

daltile.com

Smart City

Inspired by the Gensler Cities Climate Challenge, this carpet-plank system translates transit maps from Berlin, Istanbul, London, New York, Paris, and Shanghai into carpet for commercial interiors. It comes in a 12" x 36" format and nine colorways and is Living Product Challenge Petal–certified.

mohawkgroup.com

MedinPure with Diamond 10 Technology

The homogeneous-sheet product is a PVC- and Red List–free patent-pending flooring that is extremely scratch-, stain-, and slip-resistant for safety and easy maintenance. Available in vibrant hues and complementary neutrals inspired by landscapes of the American West, it comes with a Declare label, EPD, and HPD.

armstrongflooring.com