Architectural Record presents the best ceiling, wall, and outdoor illumination products the year.

Motive

This Landscape Forms cast-aluminum family of outdoor LED luminaires offers interior-quality light in a choice of four color temperatures and up to three distribution patterns. The concealed light sources are shielded with clear or diffused lenses, depending on the fixture. Both decorative and utilitarian, the line includes area, path, wall-mounted, and pendant lights, as well as an outdoor floor lamp.

landscapeforms.com

“Motive evokes a feeling of serenity and crafted care. The proportions are in harmony, robust yet somehow resting lightly in the space, while paying attention to delivery of light, from low-glare optics to multiple beam options.”

Infra-Structure Episode 2

This Vincent Van Duysen design for Flos is a playful modular lighting system that, on its own, looks like an art installation. Architects can mix and match its structural components at various lengths and drops to create linear grids, rows, or constellations along the ceiling, and finish these with a selection of geometric luminaires ranging from discs to cones.

arch.flosusa.com

Blade R

This recessed ring-shaped system is constructed of die-cast aluminum, accommodating six to 30 LED cells compactly. But the real innovation, now undergoing certification in the U.S., is integrating accessories—cameras, sensors, etc.—at the center of this circular luminaire to reduce visual clutter.

iguzzini.com

Easy Peasy

Portable and rechargeable, this whimsical table lamp designed by Luca Nichetto features a bell-shaped glass shade topped by a knob, together resembling a human figure. It houses a dim-to-warm LED diffused by methacrylate and dimmed by rotating the knob. Easy Peasy is available in four color combinations, while the blown-glass body comes in a cylindrical- or tapered-bell silhouette.

lodes.com

Hero

Glint Lighting’s LED track luminaire uses a row of 10 tiny, movable reflectors and a joystick to aim light in any direction while the fixture remains stationary. Available in four beam widths and four color temperatures, the fixture, about 12" x 1¾" x 3", can be mounted in tight spaces such as architectural coves, recessed in a ­ceiling, or installed as a track system or a monopoint pendant.

glintlighting.com

Stellr

Lucifer Lighting’s ceiling-mount fixture is an all-in-one 10"-diameter workhorse that provides downlight, subtle layered light, or soft ambient light thanks to the combination of a high-tech polymer diffuser and volumetric waveguide technology. There is also an option to implement circadian-rhythm-supporting warm dimming.

luciferlighting.com

Coordinates

Designed by Michael Anastassiades for Flos, these customizable Cartesian-grid-inspired chandeliers and pendants each consist of interlocking linear luminaires in a champagne-gold finish. The Coordinates system features warm-white 2700K LEDs with a color-rendering index of 95%. A complementing floor lamp is also available.

arch.flosusa.com

Axis Sconce

This Boyd Lighting bath light may look like a basic LED channel, but its mounting brackets conceal hardware that allows the tube to be rotated 280º. This feature enables users to aim the light wherever it is needed. Mountable on a mirror or wall, Axis is just 2" deep and available in a choice of four finishes.

boydlighting.com

Athena

Lutron’s all-in-one control system enables users to program, customize, and adjust the lighting schemes for residential and commercial spaces in real-time via an app. It implements electric and daylighting strategies, as well as intelligent shades, from a single control hub, and can integrate the company’s Ketra fixtures and lamps with those of other manufacturers.

lutron.com