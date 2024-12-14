✕

RECORD's annual contest presents the top upholstery products of the year, with a focus on sustainability and versatility.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Memorable

Memorable, the final collection of textile-designer Mary Jo Miller, pays tribute to her work with HBF Textiles and her decades-long career as a champion of empowering women in design. The collection features three patterns—Daydreamer, Hefty Herringbone, and Glovely (pictured)—all of which are available in a range of colors.

hbftextiles.com

Sport

Kvadrat presents Sport, the first recycled-polyester upholstery textile made from 100% ocean-bound plastic waste. Sport contains unique stitching that adds tactile multidimensionality, which sets it apart from standard polyester fabric finishes. Sport’s signature color depth is derived from three-colored yarns used in its fabrication.

kvadrat.dk

Crossings

Crossings is an intimate collection that explores the migration of designer Dorothy Cosonas’s mother from Greece to France and then the U.S. The resulting fusion of cultural influences is visible through the collection’s four patterns, and the techniques utilized ensure high durability for commercial spaces. All exceed ACT standards.

wolfgordon.com

Grass Green

Woodnotes has added a new color to their highly sustainable line of biodegradable carpets made with yarn spun from recyclable paper. Dyes used to color the yarn contain neither heavy metals nor halogen-organic compounds, while the paper is produced without chlorine.

woodnotes.fi

Joy

Informed by neuroaesthetics—a scientific discipline that studies how aesthetics impact cognitive functions—the Joy Collection from Designtex aims to bring joy into our spaces. Available in several colors and patterns, these textiles are bleach-cleanable and without flame retardants, PFAS, or antimicrobials. Two silicone-based patterns, Cheer and Glee, may be used outdoors.

designtex.com