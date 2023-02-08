The Architectural League of New York has announced the 2023 awardees of one of the architecture community’s most coveted annual prizes: Emerging Voices.

Hailing from Oklahoma City to Mexico City, Oakland to Ithaca, this year’s winning cohort was selected though a juried, invited competition recognizing young practitioners—both individuals and firms—possessing “distinct design voices and the potential to influence the disciplines of architecture, landscape design, and urbanism.” Per The Architectural League, the work of each Emerging Voice represents “the best of its kind, and addresses larger issues in architecture, landscape, and the built environment.”

One 2023 Emerging Voices–winning practice, New York-based N H D M Architects, is a 2020 Design Vanguard.

Established in 1982, Emerging Voices has recognized more than 300 awardees throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Previous winners include Steven Holl (1982), Thom Mayne and Michael Rotondi (1983), Toshiko Mori (1992),Michael Maltzan (1998), Tatiana Bilbao (2010), Ronald Rael & Virginia San Fratello (2015), and Olalekan Jeyifous (2020).

“The works of this year’s Emerging Voices winners exhibit architecture’s ability to work across the various scales of the built environment in the production of community, sociality, space, and discourse,” said Mario Gooden, Architectural League president and a 2001 Emerging Voice alongside Ray Huff. “[They] challenge the discipline and the profession of architecture to confront architectural practices, histories, and their entanglements with social, environmental, and technological changes.”

This year’s Emerging Voices are as follows:

Janette Kim, All of the Above and Urban Works Agency

Oakland, CA

Asa Highsmith, Common Works Architects

Oklahoma City

Tom Carruthers and Jennifer Newsom, Dream The Combine

Minneapolis and Ithaca, NY

Katherine Hogan and Vincent Petrarca, Katherine Hogan Architects

Raleigh, NC

Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo, LANZA Atelier

Mexico City

Nahyun Hwang and David Eugin Moon, N H D M Architects

New York City

Adriana Chávez, Victor Rico and Elena Tudela, Oficina de Resiliencia Urbana (ORU)

Mexico City and New York City

David Godshall, Jenny Jones, Alain Peauroi and Story Wiggins, TERREMOTO

Los Angeles and San Francisco

Throughout the month of March, the Architectural League will host a free online lecture series highlighting the work and practice of this year's winning designers.

Click through the slideshow above to see projects from each 2023 Emerging Voice.