President Joe Biden will unveil later on March 31 the outline of an ambitious $2-trillion-plus economic stimulus/job creation package that would include hundreds of billions of dollars for highways, bridges, transit, passenger rail, water systems, airports, marine ports, schools and other types of infrastructure around the country, an administration official said.

Construction industry groups and Democrats praised the proposal's focus on significant infrastructure spending. But contractor groups and Republicans criticized Biden's proposed "pay-for," an increase in the corporate tax rate.

