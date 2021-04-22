The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Committee on the Environment (COTE) has announced the 2021 recipients of its annual COTE Top Ten Awards, launched in 1997 to honor projects that integrate excellence in design with sustainability and performance in ten criteria. This year’s awards spotlight architectural solutions that consider social, economic, and ecological ramifications in aiming to address the health and welfare of global communities and the planet.

Arizona State University Hayden Library Reinvention in Tempe, Arizona, by Ayers Saint Gross

Civitas in Memphis, Tennessee, by archimania

Lafayette College Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center in Easton, Pennsylvania, by Payette

Market One in Des Moines, Iowa, by Neumann Monson Architects

Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus in Mountain View, California, by WRNS Studios

Rainier Beach Clinic in Seattle, by Mahlum Architects

Ryerson University Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex in Toronto, by Perkins and Will

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design in Atlanta, by Lord Aeck Sargent in collaboration with The Miller Hull Partnership

University of Washington’s Life Sciences Building in Seattle, by Perkins and Will

In the past, awards have been conferred at the AIA's annual conference, which is being held virtually this year in a four-part series from June 17 through August 19.

Last year's AIA COTE Top Ten winners included THE SIX in Los Angeles by Brooks + Scarpa and Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice in New York City renovated by Gensler.