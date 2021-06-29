✕

For a decade, Gensler has topped Architectural Record’s annual list of the Top 300 Architecture Firms in the U.S. The company, with headquarters in San Francisco, operates 100 offices around the world and earned $1.3 billion in revenue in 2020 (a slight decrease from $1.5 billion the year before) in the face of the pandemic.

University of Virginia Hospital Expansion

Charlottesville | Perkins&Will #2

Photo © Todd Mason New York University Special Collections Library

New York | CannonDesign #13

Photo © Scott Frances

Chicago’s Perkins&Will and Omaha-based HDR have also held onto their ranks among the Top 5. A handful of firms have made notable climbs in the list compared to the previous year. New York studio Cannon­Design moved to ninth from 13th, and Port­land’s ZGF Architects is 12th instead of 20th. “Much has changed in the world in the last year, but CannonDesign has continued on its trajectory,” says David Polzin, Cannon­Design’s executive director of design, noting that the firm has expanded into work on software, computational tools, and modular-construction solutions.

Rainier Square

Seattle | NBBJ #16

Photo © Moris Moreno The Heights Building

Arlington, Virginia | LEO A DALY with BIG #22

Photo © Laurian Ghintoiu

With these firms’ advances, however, comes a lowering of ranks for other firms, including Populous and IBI Group, both of which descended a few notches. Yet, despite the turbulence of this past year’s challenges, there was not a significant change among the firms in the Top 25.

Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station

New York | SOM #9

Photo © Lucas Blair Simpson

See the chart below for a ranking of the Top 25 firms. Click here for the full Top 300 Firms list (requires subscription).

Top 25 U.S. Architecture Firms of 2021

Companies are ranked by revenue (in millions of dollars) for architectural services performed in 2020. These data also appear in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list, which, unlike our ranking, also includes firms that do engineering exclusively.

2021 Rank 2020 Rank FIRM, U.S. HEADQUARTERS TYPE OF FIRM TOTAL ARCHITECTURAL REVENUE 1 1 Gensler Los Angeles A 1,320.19 2 2 Perkins&Will Chicago A 595.07 3 3 HDR Omaha EA 456.11 4 6 HKS Dallas A 420.23 5 7 HOK St. Louis AE 411 6 4 Jacobs Dallas EAC 384.16 7 8 Stantec Irvine, California EA 337.33 8 5 AECOM Los Angeles EA 337 9 13 CannonDesign New York AE 269 10 9 Skidmore Owings & Merrill New York AE 268.3 11 10 Perkins Eastman New York A 264 12 20 ZGF Architects Portland, Oregon A 245.54 13 11 DLR Group Minneapolis AE 212.4 14 16 NBBJ Seattle A 202.2 15 18 Corgan Dallas A 200.83 16 22 LEO A DALY Omaha AE 194.8 17 ** CallisonRTKL Seattle A 191.2 18 14 Populous Kansas City, Missouri A 184.04 19 12 IBI Group Columbus, Ohio AE 182.36 20 24 PBK Houston AE 174.8 21 19 PGAL Houston AE 166.9 22 23 SmithGroup Detroit AE 150.47 23 28 Ware Malcomb Irvine, California AE 147.1 24 26 Page Washington, D.C. AE 134.65 25 25 Gresham Smith Nashville AE 106.16

** Data not available.