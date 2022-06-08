✕

Gensler, Perkins&Will, and HDR continued a three-year streak atop Architectural Record’s annual ranking of the top 300 American architecture firms by revenue. Gensler reported $1.37 billion in architecture revenue, more than double that of any other firm and a jump from the $1.32 billion it reported in 2021—but still substantially lower than the $1.52 billion it reported in 2020.

LaGuardia Airport Terminal B

New York | HOK #7

Photo © LaGuardia Gateway Partners

AECOM, which saw one of the largest reported increases in architecture revenue, from $337 million in 2021 to $434 million this year, rose from eighth to fourth place in the rankings. Rounding out the 2022 top ten are Jacobs, HKS, HOK, CannonDesign, Stantec, and Perkins Eastman, which narrowly edged out Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Among the top ten firms, half reported year-over-year increases in architecture revenue.

Other top firms that saw notable architecture revenue increases include Columbus-based IBI Group, which rose from 20th to 13th place; Irvine, CA-based Ware Malcomb, which rose from 24th to 15th place; and Detroit-based SmithGroup, which rose from 23rd to 16th. Minneapolis-based HGA reported a near-quadruple increase in revenue, from $34 million to $129 million, and rose 78 places from 101st to 23rd.

Firms that saw notable declines in architecture revenue include New York-based Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, which fell from 13th to 18th place, and Omaha-based LEO A DALY, which fell from 17th to 34th place and reported a decline in revenue from $195 million to $89 million.

Top 25 U.S. Architecture Firms of 2022

Companies are ranked by revenue (in millions of dollars) for architectural services performed in 2021. These data also appear in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list, which, unlike our ranking, also includes firms that do engineering exclusively.

2022 Rank 2021 Rank Company U.S. Headquarters Type of Firm Total Architectural Revenue $Millions 1 1 Gensler Los Angeles, Calif. A 1,369.21 2 2 Perkins&Will Chicago, Ill. A 572.47 3 3 HDR Omaha, Neb. EA 454.65 4 8 AECOM Dallas, Texas EA 433.70 5 6 Jacobs Dallas, Texas O 403.10 6 4 HKS Dallas, Texas A 400.50 7 5 HOK New York, N.Y. AE 382.00 8 9 CannonDesign New York City, N.Y. AE 345.00 9 7 Stantec Inc. Irvine, Calif. EA 285.05 10 11 Perkins Eastman New York, N.Y. A 274.71 11 10 Skidmore, Owings & Merrill New York, N.Y. AE 272.30 12 12 ZGF Architects Portland, Ore. A 240.15 13 20 IBI Group Inc. Columbus, Ohio AE 223.44 14 16 Corgan Dallas, Texas A 204.53 15 24 Ware Malcomb Irvine, Calif. AE 192.90 16 23 SmithGroup Detroit, Mich. AE 181.36 17 14 DLR Group Minneapolis, Minn. AE 176.80 18 13 Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC New York, N.Y. A 176.50 19 19 Populous Kansas City, Mo. A 170.44 20 ** Arcadis North America/Callison RTKL Highlands Ranch, Colo. EA 164.51 21 21 PBK Houston, Texas AE 155.20 22 25 Page Washington, D.C. AE 148.00 23 101 HGA Minneapolis, Minn. AE 129.10 24 31 Flad Architects Madison, Wis. AE 126.50 25 26 Gresham Smith Nashville, Tenn. AE 125.39

** Data not available.