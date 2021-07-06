✕

These latest ventilation products are providing more than just occupant comfort.

Haiku Uplight

Big Ass Fans has added uplighting to its popular Haiku smart fan—preserving its sleek silhouette by integrating the dimmable-LED source into the hardware above the blades. Like the original Haiku, the new fan is offered in three diameters and with bamboo or aluminum airfoils.

bigassfans.com

HZ700MD Louver

Developed to meet Miami-Dade qualifications for extreme weather, this Ruskin building louver features a horizontal front cover that conceals a vertical rear louver, providing an aesthetically pleasing horizontal-blade appearance with the performance of the vertical-blade system critical for coastal areas. It has a total depth of 7".

ruskin.com

Thermaround Metal Clad Ductwork

Thermaduct has expanded its pre-insulated duct system with a metal-clad version that features an R12 insulation value, is usable indoors and out, and reduces air-leakage rates. Meant to become a part of the architectural design, it’s offered in 36 Kynar color finishes.

thermaduct.com

MESP Air Sterilizing Purifiers

AirQuality Technology (AQT) has launched a line of commercial air purifiers featuring non-ozone-generating washable filters and the manufacturer’s MESP technology, which is third-party verified to eliminate 99% of pollutants ranging from bacteria to pollen and other allergens.

en.airquality.com

TE Series

This ceiling-mounted humidifier from Condair is a self-contained system that directly humidifies spaces without water recirculation. Well suited to smaller commercial projects such as offices and classrooms, it utilizes evaporative polyester media to reduce energy use by up to 95%.

condair.com