The post-pandemic hospitality market mixes playful with practical effects.

Za

Emeco tapped designer Naoto Fukasawa to create a recycled-aluminum seat that could be as timeless as its 1006 Navy chair. The result is Za, a collection of stools at chair, counter, and bar height, each hand-polished or -brushed, or powder-coated, in a choice of six colors. (The latter is suitable for outdoor use.)

emeco.net

Sensor Taps

Gessi has applied sensor technology to four of its popular faucets—including the David Rockwell–designed Inciso and HBA-designed Rilievo—to promote hygiene while inducing a fashion-forward feel in restrooms. The taps are offered in configurations such as wall-mounted designs and basin mixers.

gessi.com

National Portrait Gallery x Graham & Brown

This whimsical wall mural collection consists of five designs drawn from works in London’s National Portrait Gallery that range from a print of Audrey Hepburn to a painting of King George III. Each is available in two colorways and with bespoke options such as crop area.

grahambrown.com

New Volar Bio Colors

Vegan-leather pioneer Ultrafabrics has launched a new palette for its Volar Bio line that responds to specifier feedback. The six colors include neutral biophilic hues such as Matcha green and dark-blue Indigotin. The upholstery-grade faux leather is corn-

derivative based and suitable for frequent cleaning to CDC standards.

ultrafabricsinc.com

New Designer Shower Drain Covers

QuickDrain has expanded its fitting options with two new drain-cover designs in both linear and square formats. Stones takes inspiration from pebble patterns, while Deco sports an architectural design. The manufacturer has also introduced new finishes for the collection: brushed or polished gold, matte or polished black, polished rose gold, and oil-rubbed bronze.

quickdrain.com