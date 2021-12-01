✕

Architectural Record presents the top hardware and fenestration products of the year.

StoreDefender Door

Designed to protect storefronts from damage as well as defend against burglaries and break-ins, the StoreDefender door by CornellCookson is more rigid and robust than traditional security doors. The rolling steel door comprises an 18-gauge curtain, 6" bottom bar, tamper-resistant fasteners, and continuous-wind locks that keep the curtain in place under pressure. It comes in standard finishes or more than 180 powder-coat colors.

cornelliron.com



Suzanne Troiano, director at the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services “StoreDefender offers a lot more design value than your average security roll-down gate. And the custom color options are great.”

TL7 Tubular Latch

This latch by INOX is the industry’s first magnetic latch for interior doors. It keeps the bolt retracted when the door is open; upon closing, it relies on magnetism to quietly snap the bolt in place and latch the door. Made from stainless steel and strong rare-earth magnets, TL7 is available paired with any of 30 lever options in five finishes.

unisonhardware.com

Signature Ultimate Swinging Door

An extension of Marvin’s Ultimate line, the Signature Ultimate Swinging Door maximizes daylight, with slim 3" stiles and rails, a concealed multipoint lock, and integrated sensor. It’s available in formats of up to 10' high and 14' wide, in a choice of five wood interiors and 19 extruded-aluminum exteriors.

marvin.com

AX550 Moving Glass Walls

These energy-efficient patio doors by Milgard have thermally broken aluminum frames and optional glazing packages to achieve U-values from 0.30 to 0.22. The doors are available as pocket, stacking, or bifold units in a choice of four colors, in sizes as wide as 23' 6" and as tall as 10'.

milgard.com

Ascent Insulated Glass Unit

This Agnora product is a fully sealed insulated glass unit (IGU) that does not require capillary or breather tubes to equalize windows when they’re installed at a minimum of 2,000' above sea level: the unit is pre-equalized to the pressure the IGU will be under at its intended destination. Available with a black or silver spacer, it comes in dimensions of up to 130" x 300".

agnora.com

Insulated Counter Door

CornellCookson’s insulated counter door features a PVC back slat that holds mela-mine foam insulation in place. As a result, it has an STC rating of 26 and maintains conditioned air. Added steel brackets help prevent theft and vandalism. Finishes include clear anodized, stainless steel, and 180 colors.

cornelliron.com