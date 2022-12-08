✕

Architectural Record’s annual competition presents the fenestration elements of the year.

Palladiom Wire-Free Shading System This Lutron shading system is an extension of the brand’s low-voltage wired product. Powered by six D batteries, the slim-profile shades communicate via a concealed RF antenna and can be seamlessly integrated with the brand’s HomeWorks lighting-control system. Hundreds of textile options are available, while the brackets (right) and hem bars come in a choice of seven finishes.

Simeon Seigel, partner, The Turett Collaborative “Palladiom is the holy grail of automated shades. It’s rare that an aftermarket or retrofit solution is actually better than a more laboriously integrated installation, but this system is just that.”

NW Acoustical 645

A new folding glass wall from NanaWall Systems, Acoustical 645 is said to achieve sound control up to an STC 45 level, combining acoustically separated aluminum or solid-wood framing, specialized gasketing, and sound-enhanced glass. Available in heights up to 11½', the panels are framed in a choice of 200 aluminum colors or various wood species.

nanawall.com

Hawa Junior 100

This sliding-door hardware from Hawa can accommodate doors weighing up to 220 pounds. It features the brand’s SoftMove 100—a magnetic soft-closing system—comfort rollers, and ball bearings that maintain quiet operation. The ADA-compliant hardware is specifiable in two aluminum finishes.

hawa.us

EverServe 521s

Overhead Door has added a springless model to its EverServe line of commercial garage-style doors, eliminating the need for a counterbalance. The aluminum-framed door is offered with glazing options from tempered or wire glass to acrylic and polycarbonate, providing a full-view design that maximizes light penetration. It is available in sizes up to 18' 1" x 20' 2" and comes in a choice of anodized-aluminum finish or more than 200 powdercoat colors.

overheaddoor.com

ISM7000 Series Smart Entry Mortise Set

INOX’s first smart lock is ideal for mixed-use properties, since it can be controlled with a smartphone application as well as a back-end access-control system. Users can also grant additional access with secure RFID e-keys. Made of stainless steel, the set comes in seven finishes, ranging from satin stainless steel to graphite black, plus 12 lever options.

inoxproducts.com