A glass and metal-lattice canopy shades Rui Mendes Ribeiro’s addition to the historic Famalicão Municipal Market, which first opened in September 1952 in northern Portugal. With his intervention, the architect has created a light-filled, protected space, with patterning that references the original structure’s landmark turret.

Photos © Ivo Tavares Studio, click to enlarge.

