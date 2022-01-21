This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
A glass and metal-lattice canopy shades Rui Mendes Ribeiro’s addition to the historic Famalicão Municipal Market, which first opened in September 1952 in northern Portugal. With his intervention, the architect has created a light-filled, protected space, with patterning that references the original structure’s landmark turret.
Ilana Herzig, an assistant editor at Architectural Record, is a Brooklyn-based writer from California. Her writing has appeared in The Brooklyn Rail, The Los Angeles Times, Hyperallergic, & Artsy among others. Ilana holds a B.A. from Northwestern University and a masters from Columbia Journalism School.