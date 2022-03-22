✕

Within a repurposed industrial building in China’s Henan province, ribbons of pine, supported by a steel frame, arc to form the interior of the Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum boutique. As part of China’s Rural Revitalization Initiative, the project and its “woven-wood” shelving speak to the rustic context and local craftsmanship. Designed by Beijing-based LUO studio, the 6,500-square-foot space—intended for both livestream marketing and in-person shopping—displays various agricultural products, including herbal remedies derived from the “ice” chrysanthemum, a species of the flower with medicinal properties. Because of recent flooding and loss of tourism due to the pandemic, the shop’s surrounding areas have suffered. Against this backdrop, the design team employed common, low-cost materials, including locally sourced wood for the shelves, which are easily assembled using simple techniques. The hand-made feel of the interiors, says LUO studio founder Luo Yujie, “conveys the warmth of each piece of ice chrysanthemum picked, sorted, dried, and baked by the villagers.”