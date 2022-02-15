✕

These systems and materials were designed to enhance building efficiency, safety, and value.

Advancon

Composed of limestone and recycled plastic—roughly 14,000 plastic bottles for an average-size roof—Advancon roof tiles claim to be one of the greenest products on the market. In tests, the tiles have proven durability against hail and high winds, as well as higher fire resistance compared with other composite tiles. They will be available early this year.

advancon.ca

ForceField Weather Barrier System

This Georgia-Pacific weather-barrier system has recently been approved for sloped roofs. Suitable for multifamily projects, it comprises OSB sheathing in 4' x 8', 4' x 9', and 4' x 10' panels, plus compatible seam tape, to simplify construction and reduce installation delays caused by poor weather conditions.

buildgp.com

Large Seismic Expansion Joint Cover

Balco developed this line of joint covers to accommodate multi-directional movement of up to 72". The aluminum covers withstand snow loads and wind, and can blend in with their surroundings, thanks to optional color matching. They are also available for seismic joints on interior and exterior walls, ceilings, and floors.

balcousa.com

PowerFit 20

Sunflare has launched a light, thin, and flexible solar panel that doesn’t detract from a building’s design. Unlike many other solar panels, the PowerFit 20’s discreet profile lies flat, and nestles in between seams of metal standing-seam roofs. In addition, a quick peel-and-stick installation method optimizes construction time and uses a butyl adhesive that can withstand gale-force winds.

sunflaresolar.com

DaVinci Select Shake

Composite-roofing manufacturer DaVinci Roofscapes has added a new profile to its wood-simulating offerings. These 8"- or 10"-wide tiles are 22" long with a thickness of 5/8" and have a traditional cedar-shake appearance. Eight colors are offered for the tiles, which resist fading, rotting, cracking, and damage by insects.

davinciroofscapes.com