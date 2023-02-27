Today, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced 16 projects as the winners of its 2023 Architecture Awards. A jury of seven design professionals looked for projects that represent a wide swath of architectural excellence and demonstrate "a sense of place, purpose, history, and environmental sustainability." This year's winners include CO Architect's modernization of a 1967 Paul Revere Williams building on the UCLA Campus, a new LEED Gold–certified ferry terminal north of Seattle by LMN Architects, and a mixed-use development anchoring the historic downtown of Charlottesville by Wolf Ackerman and EskewDumezRipple.

Four of the winning projects have been covered in depth by RECORD. Links to previous coverage can be found below:

This year's jury was made up of AIA members Ashley Wilson, Jose Leo Arango, Randall Deutsch, Gabriel Ignacio Dziekiewicz, Teresa Jan, Luis Nieves-Ruiz, and Zakiya Wiggins. Click here for a complete list of this year's winners which includes projects by Gensler, VMDO Architects, HGA, Leers Weinzapfel Associates, and LPA Design Studios.