✕

These hard-working surfaces offer design flexibility, plus ease of installation and maintenance.

Inclusioni Classico

Textured with flakes made of the same material added during the manufacturing process, this porcelain flooring by Gigacer looks like authentic terrazzo. Inclusioni Classico slabs measure 4' x 81/3' and come in a choice of eight nature-inspired colorways with a polished or matte finish.

gigacer.it

Longitude

These resilient planks from Patcraft feature a rigid mineral core that provides stability and dent resistance, with a proprietary ExoGuard+ finish, which is said to enhance stain and scratch resistance. Offered in

6" x 48" planks, the line comprises three wood looks in a range of warm tones and an abstract linen look that comes in both neutrals and bright hues.

patcraft.com

Factor

Tarkett offers this vinyl collection in 18"-square or 6" x 36" formats in eight colors, with a crosshatch pattern to simulate an open-weave textile. An added 32-mil wear layer and proprietary Techtonic polyurethane coating help combat scratches, stains, and abrasions. Factor is phthalate free and contains 30% recycled production-waste material.

tarkett.com

Creative Terrain

Continuing the terrazzo trend, Mohawk Group’s new HVT (homogeneous vinyl tile) has a high load rating of 2,500 PSI and tighter joints, which reduce water seepage through the seams, making it ideal for high-traffic settings. The 18" x 36" tiles are VOC-free and available in a variety of colors.

mohawkgroup.com

RevWood Plus

Aladdin Commercial has upped the ante with its RevWood Plus wood-look laminate flooring. The previous products in the line—RevWood and RevWood Select—were known for their high performance. The new Plus offering is water-resistant, with watertight joints and a moisture-trapping surface. It is available in a choice of 10 wood looks, each in varied stain finishes.

aladdincommercial.com