The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize announced that ten built projects spanning North and South America have been shortlisted for the 2022 MCHAP.emerge prize, a biannual award that recognizes built work by practices less than 10 years old. In June, the Illinois Institute of Technology-affiliated award program announced a shortlist of 38 “outstanding projects” completed between 2018 and 2021 for its main prize.

The ten shortlisted projects range from 128 Architecture and Urban Design’s Grand Central Linear Park in Mexico City, to a small apartment building by ARQTIPO in Argentina, to an experimental community building by Equipo de Arquitectura in Paraguay. Though projects in the United States and Canada are also eligible for the prize, for the first time in the prize’s history all of this year’s shortlisted projects are located in Latin America. (Three are in Mexico and the remainder are in Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru.)

The projects—all of which were completed between 2018 and 2021—were selected by a six-member jury led by Sandra Barclay, a founding partner at Barclay & Crousse and one of the designers of past Crown Hall Prize recipient Edificio E at Universidad de Piura in Peru.

The winner of the 2022 MCHAP.emerge prize will be announced in September at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s S.R. Crown Hall, the Mies van der Rohe-designed home of the school’s architecture school and namesake of the prize.

The full list of shortlisted projects includes:

8 Houses, Castelar, Argentina, by Lucas Nicolas Geya

8 Houses. Photo © Javier Agustin Rojas

Alcántara Housing Ensemble, Las Condes, Chile, by Izquierdo Lehmann

Alcantara Housing Ensemble. Photo © Roland Halbe

Big House, Otica (Community Center), Rio Tambo, Peru, by Associación Semillas Para El Desarollo Sostenible

Big House. Photo © Eleazar Augusto Cuadros Choque

Colosio Embankment Dam, Nogales, Mexico, by UNAM School of Architecture / Loreta Castro Reguera, José Pablo Ambrosi

Containing the Flood. Photo © Rafael Gamo

Earthbox, Asunción, Paraguay, by Equipo de Arquitectura

Earthbox. Photo © Leonardo Mendez

Grand Canal Linear Park, Mexico City, Mexico, by 128 Architecture and Urban Design

Grand Canal Linear Park. Photo © Onnis Luque

Guayacan Nursery, Villa de Tututepec de Melchor Ocampo, Mexico, by AMBROSI ETCHEGARAY

Guayacan Nursery. Photo © Arlette Del Hoyo

Intermediate House, Asunción, Paraguya, by Equipo de Arquitectura

Intermediate House. Photo © Federico Cairoli

The Beach and the Time, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by grua

The Beach and the Time. Photo © Elisa Mendes / Rafael Salim

YPY 1731, San Martin, Argentina, by ARQTIPO

YPY 1731. Photo © Federico Kulekdjian

The winner of the Emerge prize will receive a one-year research professorship at IIT as well as a grant of $25,000 to support teaching and a research publication.

Architectural Record is media partner for the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize.