The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize announced that ten built projects spanning North and South America have been shortlisted for the 2022 MCHAP.emerge prize, a biannual award that recognizes built work by practices less than 10 years old. In June, the Illinois Institute of Technology-affiliated award program announced a shortlist of 38 “outstanding projects” completed between 2018 and 2021 for its main prize.
The ten shortlisted projects range from 128 Architecture and Urban Design’s Grand Central Linear Park in Mexico City, to a small apartment building by ARQTIPO in Argentina, to an experimental community building by Equipo de Arquitectura in Paraguay. Though projects in the United States and Canada are also eligible for the prize, for the first time in the prize’s history all of this year’s shortlisted projects are located in Latin America. (Three are in Mexico and the remainder are in Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru.)
The projects—all of which were completed between 2018 and 2021—were selected by a six-member jury led by Sandra Barclay, a founding partner at Barclay & Crousse and one of the designers of past Crown Hall Prize recipient Edificio E at Universidad de Piura in Peru.
The winner of the 2022 MCHAP.emerge prize will be announced in September at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s S.R. Crown Hall, the Mies van der Rohe-designed home of the school’s architecture school and namesake of the prize.
The full list of shortlisted projects includes:
8 Houses, Castelar, Argentina, by Lucas Nicolas Geya
8 Houses. Photo © Javier Agustin Rojas
Alcántara Housing Ensemble, Las Condes, Chile, by Izquierdo Lehmann
Alcantara Housing Ensemble. Photo © Roland Halbe
Big House, Otica (Community Center), Rio Tambo, Peru, by Associación Semillas Para El Desarollo Sostenible
Big House. Photo © Eleazar Augusto Cuadros Choque
Colosio Embankment Dam, Nogales, Mexico, by UNAM School of Architecture / Loreta Castro Reguera, José Pablo Ambrosi
Containing the Flood. Photo © Rafael Gamo
Earthbox, Asunción, Paraguay, by Equipo de Arquitectura
Earthbox. Photo © Leonardo Mendez
Grand Canal Linear Park, Mexico City, Mexico, by 128 Architecture and Urban Design
Grand Canal Linear Park. Photo © Onnis Luque
Guayacan Nursery, Villa de Tututepec de Melchor Ocampo, Mexico, by AMBROSI ETCHEGARAY
Guayacan Nursery. Photo © Arlette Del Hoyo
Intermediate House, Asunción, Paraguya, by Equipo de Arquitectura
Intermediate House. Photo © Federico Cairoli
The Beach and the Time, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by grua
The Beach and the Time. Photo © Elisa Mendes / Rafael Salim
YPY 1731, San Martin, Argentina, by ARQTIPO
YPY 1731. Photo © Federico Kulekdjian
The winner of the Emerge prize will receive a one-year research professorship at IIT as well as a grant of $25,000 to support teaching and a research publication.
Architectural Record is media partner for the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize.