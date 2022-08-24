Justin Brooks, principal of ZGF Architects in Portland, Oregon, joins the podcast to discuss the design process behind the UCSF’s Nancy Friend Pritzker Psychiatry Building, designing for mental health, and how the built environment impacts patient care.

"This is a place that really celebrates you as a patient, as somebody coming to receive your healthcare. As you come into the space, it asks you to look up. The idea is to enter a building and enjoy that light—the way it positions you as you come in. I hope that it is physically uplifting. And I hope that’s what the space does as well." — Justin Brooks

