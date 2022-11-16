Brooks + Scarpa principals Angela Brooks, Lawrence Scarpa, and Jeff Huber join the podcast to discuss designing affordable housing, their approach to the climate crisis, and winning the 2022 AIA Gold Medal.

"Design means that you have to think about how a person lives in a building. Everybody has to work with budgets, but with affordable housing, there are certain lines we never cross. I really revolt against this idea that design has to be expensive. I think that we need to make a bigger impact on people who don’t have access to design because [that inaccessibility] causes inequities in our society—design makes people's lives better." – Angela Brooks, Brooks + Scarpa

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.