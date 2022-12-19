Michael Hsu Office of Architecture principals, Michael Hsu and Maija Kreishman, join the podcast to discuss their approach to business development, the process of designing affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity, and how philanthropy enables new design opportunities.

- Michael Hsu “Our office is organized in such a way design exists everywhere and even someone coming out of school has a voice. We strive to have a lot of respect at the design table, but it’s also a competition of ideas internally; we work with each other to come up with the best ideas and move those forward.”

