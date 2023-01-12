2022 Women in Architecture Award winner Carol Ross Barney joins the podcast to discuss receiving the 2023 AIA Gold Medal, the design process behind the Chicago Riverwalk as well as the Oklahoma City federal Building, and the role mentorship has played in her career.

“We experience our culture and global media with an emphasis on the coasts, so it’s nice to be able to shine the spotlight on Chicago. There are things you can learn in an individual city that you can’t ignore, and I think Chicago deserves that honor.” – Carol Ross Barney

