✕

These roofing materials and systems provide performance and versatility.

Timberline Ultra UHDZ

A reengineered version of GAF’s Timberline UHD line, UHDZ shingles are thicker, heavier, and feature a dual shadow-line design that gives roofs more visual interest and dimension. The updated asphalt shingles—available in a wide range of colors—are covered by GAF’s new 30-year StainGuard Plus PRO, a warranty against discoloration caused by green algae.

gaf.com

Natural Matte

Steelscape’s latest metallic roofing and siding palette takes inspiration from the low-gloss sheen of natural formations and elements such as volcanic mountains, coastal cliffs, and fresh snow. Natural Matte comes in six finishes, including Basalt and Graphite, and is available on the company’s standing-seam roof panels and flush architectural walls, among other products.

steelscape.com

SolaMaster Round Ceiling Fixture

Solatube’s roof-piercing tubular daylighting solution now offers an ultralow, virtually flush round ceiling fixture for both hard and T-Bar ceiling applications in commercial projects. Archi­tects can specify one of two diffusers, as well as accessories such as a thermal insulation panel and daylight dimmer.

solatube.com

Interlocking Rooftop Paver System

Aspire Pavers by Brava has introduced this quick-install grid system to create a visually pleasing paved rooftop—without adding to the load. The lightweight pavers click into place on a grid, and come in four colors and three sizes. They are composed of 95% post-consumer recycled materials such as scrap tire rubber.

aspirepavers.com

Province Slate

A new single-width slate-composite roof tile by DaVinci Roofscapes, Province Slate is 12" wide, with a fixed 8" exposure. The cost-effective series is Class A fire-rated, Class 4 impact-rated, applicable to both residential and commercial roofs, and offered in six colors.

davinciroofscapes.com