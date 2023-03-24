Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello of Rael San Fratello join the podcast to discuss the concept behind their Teeter-Totter Wall at the U.S.–Mexico border, how 3D printing can be implemented into construction, and the relationship between art and architecture.

"There was so much rhetoric about continued wall construction and child separation that we felt a responsibility to host an event that brought people together at the border. We showed up one day at the wall with these teeter-totters and deployed them. It was a humble event with mothers, children, grandparents, and friends [playing] and hanging out." – Ronald Rael, Rael San Fratello

