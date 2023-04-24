✕

From low-sheen hues to eco-friendly surfaces, these finishes will complete a job with style.

Dead Flat

Five years in the making, this new paint finish from Farrow & Ball is ultra-matte with just a 2% sheen, resulting in a deep color that is uninterrupted by reflections. Applicable to wood, metallic, drywall, and plaster surfaces, Dead Flat is surprisingly washable, unlike many other matte-finish paints.

farrow-ball.com

ColorSystem by D.L.Q.

Madrid-based architect and interior designer David Lopez Quincoces developed a palette to be applied across four of HDsurface’s most successful coatings. Made with water, earth, and pigments, the coatings help create visual uniformity throughout a space, from floors to ceilings. Colors range from neutrals to rich hues, in different textures.

hdsurface.it

Aura

Benjamin Moore has reformulated its Aura interior paint line using a proprietary technology to yield truer and richer colors. It also has the ability to hide imperfections extremely well with fewer coats. Recommended for a variety of residential spaces, from foyers and hallways to dining and living rooms, Aura is available in thousands of colors in matte, eggshell, satin, and semigloss finishes.

benjaminmoore.com

Alizarin

Wallpaper and paint brand Graham & Brown has declared this rich auburn hue its Color of the Year for 2023. The earthy tone can obviously add warmth to create cozy residential spaces, but its depth will also imbue a subtle opulence to hospitality venues. The eco-friendly paint is water based, odorless, and low VOC.

grahambrown.com

Yellow-Orange Rubberband

Playfully referencing an annual distinction of paint brands, Backdrop’s Color of the Year, Yellow-Orange Rubberband, is a vibrant tone—developed in collaboration with New York retailer Coming Soon—that’s inspired by Bottega Veneta orange-hued Puddle and Tire Boots as well as utilitarian rubber bands. The paint is acrylic, low-VOC, and offered in a standard low-sheen finish.

backdrophome.com