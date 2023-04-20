Blind professional skateboarder and founder of Keep Pushing Inc. Dan Mancina joins the podcast to discuss the way skateboarders adapt the built environment, how design can improve to assist the visually impaired, and his foundation’s design for the first adaptive skate park.

“This is going to be the first skate park being designed around being fully accessible. The main thing is the size of the obstacles. If it’s a basic ramp at most skate parks, it might be 8 feet wide. That’s very narrow for someone who is blind, so mine is going to be a 100 feet wide so you can start pushing, orientate yourself, and have enough time to feel comfortable. The idea is that it will be rideable for any style of skateboarder or rider.” – Dan Mancina, Keep Pushing Inc.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.