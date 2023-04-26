Location: Kemiö Island, Finland
Size: 2,210 square feet
Program: Villa Sjöviken is a secondary home for a couple who often work in Finland, and have plans to permanently move there.
Design Solution: The dramatic archipelagic landscape of southern Finland inspired the design of this single-story dwelling. After wandering through a forest, the house and its perched placement atop a steep slope offer dramatic views of the surrounding waters. At the heart of the Y-shaped plan is a two-sided fireplace and an open kitchen, dining, and living area that is daylit from multiple directions. The bedroom, bath, and study rooms are located in more secluded wings, with windows that precisely frame outdoor scenes.
Structure and Materials: The wood-framed house is highly tuned to its topography, with cladding that follows the surface of adjoining rocks. The interior has a limited material palette that emphasizes views of nature.
Additional information
Completion date: July 2022
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/owner: Withheld
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photos © Marc Goodwin
7
8
Drawings courtesy the firm
Credits
Architect:
Jenni Reuter Architects
Itäinen Puistotie 9 A 100140
Helsinki, Finland
+358 50 3055704
www.jennireuter.fi
Personnel in the firm who should receive special credit:
Principal: Jenni Reuter, SAFA
Engineers:
Structural: Markku Torvinen/Sunhouse and Einar Lindroos
Electrical: Mikael Eggert/ACDC Electric
HVAC: Håkan Sjögren/Strandell
General contractor:
Roland Malmberg/RM-Consulting
Photographer:
Marc Goodwin
