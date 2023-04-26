✕

Location: Kemiö Island, Finland

Size: 2,210 square feet

Program: Villa Sjöviken is a secondary home for a couple who often work in Finland, and have plans to permanently move there.

Design Solution: The dramatic archipelagic landscape of southern Finland inspired the design of this single-story dwelling. After wandering through a forest, the house and its perched placement atop a steep slope offer dramatic views of the surrounding waters. At the heart of the Y-shaped plan is a two-sided fireplace and an open kitchen, dining, and living area that is daylit from multiple directions. The bedroom, bath, and study rooms are located in more secluded wings, with windows that precisely frame outdoor scenes.

Structure and Materials: The wood-framed house is highly tuned to its topography, with cladding that follows the surface of adjoining rocks. The interior has a limited material palette that emphasizes views of nature.

Additional information

Completion date: July 2022

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/owner: Withheld

1

2 3

4 5

6

Photos © Marc Goodwin

7 8 Drawings courtesy the firm