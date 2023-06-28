✕

Location: Woodstock, Vermont

Project size: 4,570 square feet

Program: Terrapin is a single-family seasonal residence in Vermont. With a two-car garage, mudroom, screened porch, multiple decks, five bedrooms, and an additional bunk room for grandchildren, the house comfortably accommodates the client’s extended family. The project takes its name from the song “Terrapin Station” by the Grateful Dead. “Yes, the clients are Deadheads,” the architect explains.

Design Solution: Dramatically sited along a band ledge that straddles the edge of a forest, Terrapin looks out to an open mountain meadow. This perched placement connects architecture with the surrounding landscape, further heightened by the extension of ceiling and wall planes through facades, which blurs the boundary between interior and exterior.

Environmental considerations deeply informed the design: all plantings are native and do not require watering; rainwater is captured via roof collection boxes and downspouts; erosion is controlled through a perimeter washed stone belt that receives run-off. Terrapin is also designed for a healthy indoor experience, incorporating a fresh-air exchanger, operable windows, low-VOC finishes, and filtered drinking water. Walls with an R value of 40, roofs/floors with an R value of 60, and triple-pane window units make for a highly efficient building envelope. HVAC in the form of an electric-based heat-pump system is supported by a 15kW ground-mounted photovoltaic array, which can also temporarily power the house during an electric grid failure.

Structure and Materials: Sturdy concrete pilotis emphasize the house’s siting and its stacked form. Black-stained knotty cedar clads the entirety of the exterior, allowing Terrapin to visually recede into the landscape.

Completion date: December 2021

Site size in acres: 78 acres

