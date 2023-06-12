✕

NeoCon, contract furniture’s biggest showcase, is back and taking over Chicago, at the Merchandise Mart—and beyond. The furnishings here are just a hint of what’s on view.

Bay System

Foster + Partners collaborated with Poltrona Frau on this modular seating designed for waiting areas such as reception and airport lounges. The system is offered two ways: Bay Gate, with more typical linear seats, and Bay Lounge, which is defined by curving forms (left). Both can be specified as single- or double-sided, in numerous configurations, and with integral power, charging stations, and lighting.

poltronafrau.com

Couple Coffee Table

A sophisticated take on handcrafted tile-topped tables, Muuto’s Couple features large ceramic-stoneware tiles that lend a streamlined look to the piece, as opposed to a traditional patchwork pattern. Framed by FSC-certified oak, the tile is available with a flat or undulating surface. Three sizes are offered, from 33¼" x 15¾" to 47¼" x 33¼".

muuto.com

BuzziShade Square

Following up on its conical-shade acoustic-lighting family, BuzziSpace introduces a squared version in two configurations: Square Medium offers a 29½"-square shade for concealing a single light source, while Square LED Beam accommodates three lamps with a 59½" x 29½" shade. Each is made of 100% recycled PET felt with latex backing.

buzzispace.com

Asari Chair

Drawing on organic forms found in nature, Japanese product designer Naoto Fuka­sawa developed this chair for Herman Miller with the intention of providing an ergonomic piece with soft “resi-mercial” qualities. Asari is available in mid- and high-back heights, with or without height-adjustable arms, in eight standard colors. Custom hues are also offered.

hermanmiller.com

Pindrop

Textile brand Momentum’s first foray into ridged acoustic tiles and panels, Pindrop is a flexible sound-dampening solution for workplaces, as well as hospitality and education settings. Made of recycled PET felt, it’s available in several shapes and panels—including modular hexes and petals—in 12 colorways.

momentumtextilesandwalls.com