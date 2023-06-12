NeoCon, contract furniture’s biggest showcase, is back and taking over Chicago, at the Merchandise Mart—and beyond. The furnishings here are just a hint of what’s on view.
Bay System
Foster + Partners collaborated with Poltrona Frau on this modular seating designed for waiting areas such as reception and airport lounges. The system is offered two ways: Bay Gate, with more typical linear seats, and Bay Lounge, which is defined by curving forms (left). Both can be specified as single- or double-sided, in numerous configurations, and with integral power, charging stations, and lighting.
poltronafrau.com
Couple Coffee Table
A sophisticated take on handcrafted tile-topped tables, Muuto’s Couple features large ceramic-stoneware tiles that lend a streamlined look to the piece, as opposed to a traditional patchwork pattern. Framed by FSC-certified oak, the tile is available with a flat or undulating surface. Three sizes are offered, from 33¼" x 15¾" to 47¼" x 33¼".
muuto.com
BuzziShade Square
Following up on its conical-shade acoustic-lighting family, BuzziSpace introduces a squared version in two configurations: Square Medium offers a 29½"-square shade for concealing a single light source, while Square LED Beam accommodates three lamps with a 59½" x 29½" shade. Each is made of 100% recycled PET felt with latex backing.
buzzispace.com
Asari Chair
Drawing on organic forms found in nature, Japanese product designer Naoto Fukasawa developed this chair for Herman Miller with the intention of providing an ergonomic piece with soft “resi-mercial” qualities. Asari is available in mid- and high-back heights, with or without height-adjustable arms, in eight standard colors. Custom hues are also offered.
hermanmiller.com
Pindrop
Textile brand Momentum’s first foray into ridged acoustic tiles and panels, Pindrop is a flexible sound-dampening solution for workplaces, as well as hospitality and education settings. Made of recycled PET felt, it’s available in several shapes and panels—including modular hexes and petals—in 12 colorways.
momentumtextilesandwalls.com
