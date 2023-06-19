✕

Versatile and warm, with countless applications for building materials and furnishings, wood has endured through the ages by evolving with today's manufacturing processes.

Acoustic Slat Color Panels

In response to requests made by architects and designers, the Wood Veneer Hub has unveiled new on-trend shades for its sound absorbing Slatpanel range—Midnight Blue, Snow White, Dusty Gray, and Black. The colored slats are mounted on black or white PET felt, depending on selection. Each finished panel measures around 95" x 13" and can be cut to size, as needed, for installation.

Ready Dining Chair

This sleek, ribbonlike seat from Menu is crafted from bent plywood clad in oak veneers, in a choice of natural, red-stained, or black-painted finishes. While intended as a dining chair, Ready can also be grouped in multiples by an aluminum bracket for conference settings. Other options include an upholstered seat or upholstered seat and back.

Eye Lounge Chair

An extension of Ethnicraft’s Eye solid-wood dining-chair collection, this new version, like its counterparts, is made of solid oak and finished with a hardwax oil. Its smooth, gently curved seat and back—reminiscent of a winking eye—rest on angular legs that put the seating height at a comfortable 15¾”.

New Profile for CCS System

Introduced last year, Kebony’s Click-In Cladding System (CCS) improved rainscreen installation by speeding up the process as much as 50% with its hidden fastening system. Originally accommodating 1" thick x 6" wide boards, CCS is now also compatible with a 1" x 8" profile. The boards are sustainably made with modified softwood.

CDA Wood

American manufacturer Coeur d’Alene (CDA) Wood has developed an accelerated aging process that recreates exposure to sun, soil, water, and wind, giving the raw timber a reclaimed-wood appearance—sans the toxins and hefty price tag typical of reclaimed boards. The process also includes germicidal technology that protects against rot and insects, making the wood suitable for a range of applications from outdoor siding to interior walls and ceilings.

