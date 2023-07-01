This focus on health care design features three international projects that point to new paradigms in designing for wellness. They include an island-bound luxury hotel-clinic in Germany offering sweeping coastal views and a variety of curative pursuits to its well-heeled guests; a juvenile psychiatric facility in Kortrijk, Belgium, that seeks to reduce the stigma around mental health by integrating itself into the surrounding neighborhood; and a holistic student health center at Connecticut's Quinnipiac University that brings together clinical care, counseling, and recreation under a single roof. We also gather the latest in health care products, ranging from medical-grade lockers to MRI-room LED luminaires.