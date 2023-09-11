KPF principal Hana Kassem joins the podcast to discuss her approach to human-centered design, designing within the tech industry, and transforming a section of Manhattan’s 1914 Farley Post Office into new office space for Meta.

- Hana Kassem “From its inception, the Farley Post Office building has been a place about communication: First by mail and now—with the space repurposed for Meta’s use—for communication in the digital age. The project was always about both looking back and forward without being overly sentimental about the history of the place. It was important to our client and to us to acknowledge this history, respect it, and find ways of bringing it into today's context.”

